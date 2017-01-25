There is little comfort in knowing that the crises we face in our political life today have been visited upon us before. It still helps to look back.

George Santayana was only half-right when he said, "Those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it." He might have added: "Even those who do remember the past sometimes fail to see its snaky arms reaching up behind them."

The last sentence in Gatsby gets it just about right: "So we beat on, boats against the current, borne back ceaselessly into the past."

In 2006, there was no global army of fact-checkers working systematically to hold the powerful accountable for their statements. But there were satirists, such as Stephen Colbert, who added "truthiness" — an adherence to our own preferred version of events — to the public lexicon. Its prophetic definition seems almost quaint in an era of "alt-right propaganda," "alternative facts" and "fake news."

What we need, now more than ever, is a public curriculum on news literacy — for adults. Educational programs on news literacy have grown brilliantly over the last decade, especially for high school and college students.

I am not talking here about trolls and conspiracy theorists. I am talking about grown-ups whose experiences have been so mediated by technology that they lack the vision to see the fake wizard standing behind that digital curtain.

I argued more than a decade ago that the antidote to truthiness is skepticism — an updated version of that old-fashioned newsroom "crap detector." I believe that the antidote to gullibility is adult education capable of leading the susceptible out of an echo chamber of only congenial voices.

On two occasions in 2006, I was a guest on the Oprah Winfrey Show. I offered her a plan — an early version of a curriculum — on how well-intentioned citizens could develop the "critical thinking" skills necessary to manage messages from both government and the news media so that the ideal of an "informed citizenry" could become closer to reality. She endorsed it on her website.

This column, an expanded version of the strategic list I offered Oprah Winfrey, first appeared on this site on Oct. 12, 2006.

For the second time this year, I've had a front row seat to an important discussion, sponsored by Oprah Winfrey, about the nature of truth-telling in America.

In January, I watched her pillory the prevaricating memoirist James Frey.

And last week, I joined her conversation with New York Times columnist Frank Rich, whose best-selling book "The Greatest Story Ever Sold" describes a government that spindles the verifiable world for its narrow political purposes.

With a mix of Orwell and Huxley, and with skills sharpened as a theater critic, Rich looks beyond governance to America itself, a culture he sees as besotted with self-indulgence, sensationalism and celebrity, where "reality" is increasingly cast, scripted, costumed, produced, and staged.

As reporter and critic, Rich pays more attention to what is wrong than what we can do about it, ending his book with the depressing thought that American culture will continue to be exploited by master manipulators from either political party "if Americans don't start to take it back."

But how, beyond the vote, do citizens take their culture back? It's here that Oprah is more persuasive than Rich. Her curriculum is a kind of national conversation on the nature of truth, a course of study leading citizens to critical literacy exercised in a common meeting place.

Citizens must want to be smarter about how to interpret the messages we encounter every day in government, in media, in the workplace, in business and advertising. As I prepared for my appearance, I offered these steps as a start: