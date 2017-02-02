4 guidelines for aggregating news content
Media consumers are bombarded with information from an ever-growing range of sources. Many journalists and news sites act as curators, collecting and sorting information for their audience. You add credibility--and avoid the appearance of plagiarism--when you are transparent about the sources of your information.
Here are some guidelines for avoiding plagiarism when you are aggregating content.
- Publish just the content (from the headline or article) to identify the story. Do not post the entire story.
- Prominently identify each source.
- Link to the original source. Not only are you attributing the source of the information, you're providing context and detail for your readers.
- Be clear about what you're providing. Offer context or commentary for information you include.
Taken from Avoiding Plagiarism and Fabrication, a self-directed course by Geanne Belton, Ruth S. Hochberger and Jane Kirtley at Poynter NewsU. This list is based on a 2010 white paper for the Berkman Center for Institute and Society, “The Rise of the News Aggregator: Legal Implications and Best Practices,” by Kimberly Isbell, with additional information from Sue Burzynski Bullard, at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
