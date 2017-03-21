Audience engagement is more than just a buzzword — it's an essential part of journalism. By focusing on three topic areas — transparency, listening and outreach — you can build trust and engagement with audiences in today’s political landscape.

Here's a checklist to help you get started with meaningful audience engagement from Jennifer Brandel, founder and CEO of Hearken:

  • How are you creating opportunities for participation?
  • How and how often are you letting people know they can participate?
  • What rewards are you offering for participating? Would you act on those rewards?
  • How are you thanking and acknowledging people's participation?
  • How does their participation actually influence the work you do?
  • Where can they see their participation mattering / influencing the work you do?

Looking for more ideas? Come to Room for Trust: Creating Space for Real Engagement, a one-day Poynter workshop in San Francisco on April 21, 2017.

Taken from Lessons from #10YearsUP, a Poynter workshop supported by the Robert R. McCormick Foundation with takeaways and resources gathered at Poynter NewsU.

See all resources

Have you missed a Coffee Break Course? Here's our complete lineup. Or follow along on Twitter at #coffeebreakcourse.