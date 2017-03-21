6 questions to guide the way you engage with your audience
Audience engagement is more than just a buzzword — it's an essential part of journalism. By focusing on three topic areas — transparency, listening and outreach — you can build trust and engagement with audiences in today’s political landscape.
Here's a checklist to help you get started with meaningful audience engagement from Jennifer Brandel, founder and CEO of Hearken:
- How are you creating opportunities for participation?
- How and how often are you letting people know they can participate?
- What rewards are you offering for participating? Would you act on those rewards?
- How are you thanking and acknowledging people's participation?
- How does their participation actually influence the work you do?
- Where can they see their participation mattering / influencing the work you do?
