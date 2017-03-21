Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

By Vicki Krueger • March 21, 2017

Audience engagement is more than just a buzzword — it's an essential part of journalism. By focusing on three topic areas — transparency, listening and outreach — you can build trust and engagement with audiences in today’s political landscape.

Here's a checklist to help you get started with meaningful audience engagement from Jennifer Brandel, founder and CEO of Hearken:

How are you creating opportunities for participation?

for participation? How and how often are you letting people know they can participate?

they can participate? What rewards are you offering for participating? Would you act on those rewards?

for participating? Would you act on those rewards? How are you thanking and acknowledging people's participation?

people's participation? How does their participation actually influence the work you do?

you do? Where can they see their participation mattering / influencing the work you do?

