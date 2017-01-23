When you publish content, whether it's a news story, blog item, tweet or Facebook post, your credibility is at stake. To ensure what you publish is fair, accurate and complete, ask the following questions:

  • Who else do you need to talk to?
  • Does this make sense?
  • What’s missing?
  • Have you kept opinion out of the information—or clearly labeled it as opinion?
  • Have you eliminated your bias and your sources' bias as much as possible?
  • Have you filled in the gaps in information?
  • Have you made your reporting transparent?
  • Have you put the information in context?
  • Did you avoid sensationalism and are you showing why the topic is important in a clear and concise way?

Taken from Sources, Verification and Credibility, a self-directed course at Poynter NewsU.

