By Vicki Krueger • January 23, 2017

When you publish content, whether it's a news story, blog item, tweet or Facebook post, your credibility is at stake. To ensure what you publish is fair, accurate and complete, ask the following questions:

Who else do you need to talk to?

Does this make sense?

What’s missing?

Have you kept opinion out of the information—or clearly labeled it as opinion?

Have you eliminated your bias and your sources' bias as much as possible?

Have you filled in the gaps in information?

Have you made your reporting transparent?

Have you put the information in context?

Did you avoid sensationalism and are you showing why the topic is important in a clear and concise way?

Taken from Sources, Verification and Credibility, a self-directed course at Poynter NewsU.

