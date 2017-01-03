Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

By Vicki Krueger • January 3, 2017

Tools and technologies play a key role in verification. But traditional journalistic approaches remain essential. Be skeptical of everything that crosses your path, guard against assumptions and work with colleagues to bring fresh eyes to what you find.

Here are some verification practices to apply:

Develop human sources

Be skeptical when something sounds too good to be true

Consult credible sources

Be familiar with search and research methods

Communicate and work with other professionals

Corroborate key facts

Do the math; double-check all numbers and make sure they add up

Call or email sources to check information before you publish

Check names (Does the person have a verifiable personal history? Is the name real or is it drawn from history or literature?)

Taken from Getting It Right: Accuracy and Verification in the Digital Age, a self-directed course by Craig Silverman at Poynter NewsU.

Take the full course

Have you missed a Coffee Break Course? Here's our complete lineup. Or follow along on Twitter at #coffeebreakcourse.