The Minneapolis Star Tribune turns 150 later this month. In honor of that milestone, a Minneapolis brewery made a pale ale in the newsroom's honor. In a press release, Fulton Brewing Company's head brewer, Mike Salo, explains how the beer was made. (And he just might have a future in writing if the whole beer thing falls through.)

Extra! Extra! Pale Ale is an American pale ale made with American pilsner malt and high-quality German specialty malts. This beer features Cascade hops as well as a new experimental variety (09326) that is a daughter of Cascade. These ingredients come together to create a pleasantly crisp and aromatic pale ale with notes of citrus and tropical fruit.

The new brew will be available statewide the day after the Tribune's official anniversary, May 25.

This isn't the first news-inspired ale to debut in recent months. In April, the Toronto brewery Northern Maverick unveiled "Fake News Ale," a beer that the company says pairs well with "small hands, striking comb overs, HUUUGE egos and all things Mexican."