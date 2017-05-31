Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Mohammed Nazir, a 39-year-old driver working for the BBC, was among those killed in a blast that tore through Afghanistan's capital city of Kabul Wednesday morning.

Nazir, a married father of four, was driving his colleagues to work when the blast hit Kabul's diplomatic district. Four BBC journalists were injured and are being treated in the hospital, according to Quentin Sommerville, the BBC's Middle East correspondent.

BBC's Mohammed Nazir was driving journalist colleagues to work when he was killed in the Kabul attack; 4 others hurt & treated in hospital. pic.twitter.com/fdL92C7bBa — Quentin Sommerville (@sommervillebbc) May 31, 2017

RIP Mohammad Nazeer, our Kabul Bureau colleague who was killed in today's attack. Nazeer was 39 and leaves behind 4 children and a wife https://t.co/qIvgXZC948 — Hameed Shuja (@hameedshuja) May 31, 2017

Early estimates put the fatality count at 80, with dozens more wounded.

Thirty-one journalists have been killed in Afghanistan since 1992, and four were killed there in 2016, making it the sixth-deadliest country for journalists, according to the Committee to Protect Journalists. This year, six journalists were killed in an attack on a state television station in Jalalabad, Afghanistan.