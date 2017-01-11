By Benjamin Mullin • January 11, 2017

BuzzFeed CEO Jonah Peretti supported Editor-in-Chief Ben Smith's decision to publish a 35-page dossier containing damaging, unverified information about President-elect Donald Trump, saying that the company "stand(s) with Ben on his decision to publish this newsworthy document."

During his first press conference since becoming president-elect Wednesday, Trump blasted BuzzFeed for publishing the document in its entirety, calling the viral news organization "a failing pile of garbage" toward the end of the presser.

BuzzFeed's publication of the dossier stirred a huge debate among journalists who alternately criticized and praised the news organization for publishing unverified information.

In his email, Peretti said the President-elect's criticism put BuzzFeed in "great company — The New York Times, CNN and The Washington Post."

"We are going to keep doing what we do best, which is deliver impactful journalism," Peretti wrote.

Here's Peretti's full email: