President Trump's response to racial unrest in Charlottesville was provocative fodder for illustrators at major magazines this week.

Both The Economist and The New Yorker have worked the white hooded robe of the Ku Klux Klan into their cover illustrations for their latest issues.

Here's The Economist, which shows President Trump using the Klan robe's hood as a megaphone:

Our cover this week pic.twitter.com/lYD3HLXvSC — The Economist (@TheEconomist) August 17, 2017

And The New Yorker, which depicts the president blowing on a sail constructed from a familiar white cloth:

An early look at next week's cover, "Blowhard," by David Plunkert: https://t.co/VuBXtwJCUQ pic.twitter.com/zsDHVOBBQO — The New Yorker (@NewYorker) August 17, 2017

Other publications took up the theme of racial discrimination on their covers this week. Time, which has frequently skewered President Trump on its front cover, showed a dark-haired man draped in the American flag making the Nazi salute:

A very striking and reflective cover from @TIME magazine themed Hate In America. pic.twitter.com/YlDi74xqjE — Samir Husni (@MrMagazine) August 17, 2017

And Norway's VG depicted President Trump's face with strategically placed type to evoke Nazi dictator Adolf Hitler.