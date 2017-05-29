The Denver Post on Monday fired sportswriter Terry Frei a day after he tweeted that a Japanese driver's victory in the Indianapolis 500 on Memorial Day weekend made him "very uncomfortable."
On Sunday, Frei launched his tweet after Japanese driver Takuma Sato held off the competition to win the Indy 500 on a day of hair-raising crashes. "Nothing specifically personal, but I am very uncomfortable with a Japanese driver winning the Indianapolis 500 during Memorial Day weekend," Frei tweeted. He deleted the tweet shortly after.
Hours later, he issued a lengthy apology citing the emotional nature of Memorial Day weekend and his father's military service.
