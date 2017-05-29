Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Denver Post on Monday fired sportswriter Terry Frei a day after he tweeted that a Japanese driver's victory in the Indianapolis 500 on Memorial Day weekend made him "very uncomfortable."

UPDATE: The Denver Post's statement on Terry Frei https://t.co/HPYG08nOe9 (corrects typo from earlier version) pic.twitter.com/3ROSPSsELE — The Denver Post (@denverpost) May 29, 2017

On Sunday, Frei launched his tweet after Japanese driver Takuma Sato held off the competition to win the Indy 500 on a day of hair-raising crashes. "Nothing specifically personal, but I am very uncomfortable with a Japanese driver winning the Indianapolis 500 during Memorial Day weekend," Frei tweeted. He deleted the tweet shortly after.

Hours later, he issued a lengthy apology citing the emotional nature of Memorial Day weekend and his father's military service.