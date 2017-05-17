Innovations can be analyzed so you can evaluate whether they will work at your organization. Here are some questions to ask when you are in the first phase of innovation: gathering ideas.

  • Have you established realistic goals for this idea?
  • Even if this idea had a positive outcome elsewhere, will it work at your organization?
  • Is there a downside to just skipping this innovative idea?
  • Are the benefits of the innovation sufficient to justify implementing the innovation?
  • Is this innovation necessary because of the introduction of a new technology?
  • Do you have the ability to take the ideas of others and adapt them?

