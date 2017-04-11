Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

By Benjamin Mullin • April 11, 2017

Hasan Minhaj will be the comedian for the White House Correspondents' Association dinner later this month, the association announced this morning.

Minhaj, a senior correspondent on "The Daily Show" and a stand-up comedian, will bring some celebrity to the dinner, which this year will be without its usual big guest: the President of the United States.

"I am thrilled that Hasan will serve as our featured entertainer at this year’s White House Correspondents’ Dinner,” said Jeff Mason, WHCA president and White House Correspondent for Reuters. “Hasan’s smarts, big heart and passion for press freedom make him the perfect fit for our event, which will be focused on the First Amendment and the importance of a robust and independent media.”

Correction: An earlier version of this story said Minhaj was "an alumnus" of The Daily Show. He is a senior correspondent there.