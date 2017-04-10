Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

By Kristen Hare • April 10, 2017

Winners of the 2017 Pulitzer Prizes were announced Monday. The annual prizes, which mark the best in journalism from the year, have evolved over time to include digital and magazine journalism.

Public Service:

The New York Daily News and ProPublica

"For uncovering, primarily through the work of reporter Sarah Ryley, widespread abuse of eviction rules by the police to oust hundreds of people, most of them poor minorities."

Finalists – Chicago Tribune

Houston Chronicle

Breaking News Reporting:

East Bay Times

"For relentless coverage of the “Ghost Ship” fire, which killed 36 people at a warehouse party, and for reporting after the tragedy that exposed the city’s failure to take actions that might have prevented it."

Finalists – The Dallas Morning News Staff

The Orlando Sentinel Staff

Investigative Reporting:

Eric Eyre, Charleston Gazette-Mail

"For courageous reporting, performed in the face of powerful opposition, to expose the flood of opioids flowing into depressed West Virginia counties with the highest overdose death rates in the country."

Finalists – Michael J. Berens and Patricia Callahan of Chicago Tribune

Steve Reilly of USA Today Network, Tyson's Corner, Virginia

Local Reporting:

Salt Lake Tribune Staff

"For a string of vivid reports revealing the perverse, punitive and cruel treatment given to sexual assault victims at Brigham Young University, one of Utah’s most powerful institutions."

Finalists – Jenna Russell, Maria Cramer, Michael Rezendes, Todd Wallack and Scott Helman of The Boston Globe

Michael Schwirtz, Michael Winerip and Robert Gebeloff of The New York Times

National Reporting:

David Fahrenthold, The Washington Post

"For persistent reporting that created a model for transparent journalism in political campaign coverage while casting doubt on Donald Trump’s assertions of generosity toward charities."

Finalists – Renee Dudley, Steve Stecklow, Alexandra Harney and other members of the Reuters Staff

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution Staff

International Reporting:

The New York Times

"For agenda-setting reporting on Vladimir Putin’s efforts to project Russia’s power abroad, revealing techniques that included assassination, online harassment and the planting of incriminating evidence on opponents."

Finalists – Chris Hamby of BuzzFeed News, New York, NY

International Consortium of Investigative Journalists, McClatchy and the Miami Herald

The Wall Street Journal Staff

Feature Writing:

C.J. Chivers, The New York Times

"For showing, through an artful accumulation of fact and detail, that a Marine’s postwar descent into violence reflected neither the actions of a simple criminal nor a stereotypical case of PTSD."

Finalists – Adam Entous and Devlin Barrett of The Wall Street Journal

Eli Saslow of The Washington Post

Explanatory Reporting:

International Consortium of Investigative Journalists, McClatchy and the Miami Herald

"For the Panama Papers, a series of stories using a collaboration of more than 300 reporters on six continents to expose the hidden infrastructure and global scale of offshore tax havens. (Moved by the Board from the International Reporting category, where it was entered.)"



Finalists – Joan Garrett McClane and Joy Lukachick Smith of Chattanooga Times Free Press

Julia Angwin, Jeff Larson, Surya Mattu, Lauren Kirchner and Terry Parris Jr. of ProPublica

Staff of National Geographic, Washington, D.C.

Commentary:

Peggy Noonan, Wall Street Journal

"For rising to the moment with beautifully rendered columns that connected readers to the shared virtues of Americans during one of the nation’s most divisive political campaigns."

Finalists – Dahleen Glanton of Chicago Tribune

Trudy Rubin of Philadelphia Media Network

Criticism:

Hilton Als of The New Yorker

"For bold and original reviews that strove to put stage dramas within a real-world cultural context, particularly the shifting landscape of gender, sexuality and race."

Finalists – Laura Reiley of Tampa Bay Times

Ty Burr of The Boston Globe

Editorial Writing:

Art Cullen of The Storm Lake Times

"For editorials fueled by tenacious reporting, impressive expertise and engaging writing that successfully challenged powerful corporate agricultural interests in Iowa."

Finalists – Fred Hiatt of The Washington Post

Joe Holley of Houston Chronicle

Editorial Cartooning:

Jim Morin of Miami Herald

"For editorial cartoons that delivered sharp perspectives through flawless artistry, biting prose and crisp wit."

Finalists – Jen Sorensen, freelance cartoonist

Steve Sack of Star Tribune, Minneapolis

Breaking News Photography:

Daniel Berehulak, freelance photographer

"For powerful storytelling through images published in The New York Times showing the callous disregard for human life in the Philippines brought about by a government assault on drug dealers and users. (Moved into this category from Feature Photography by the nominating jury.)"

Finalists – Jonathan Bachman, freelance photographer

Photography Staff of the Associated Press

Feature Photography:

E. Jason Wambsgans of Chicago Tribune

"For a superb portrayal of a 10-year-old boy and his mother striving to put the boy’s life back together after he survived a shooting in Chicago."

Finalists – Jake May of The Flint Journal, Flint, Michigan

Katie Falkenberg of Los Angeles Times

