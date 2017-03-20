For most journalists, memories are the most precious souvenir. Not this time.

The case of Tom Brady's missing jersey took a bizarre twist Monday when the NFL announced that the Super Bowl keepsake, valued at $500,000, had been found in the possession of a journalist.

In a statement issued this morning, the league said Brady's No. 12 jersey worn in the Patriots' Feb. 5 Super Bowl victory over the Atlanta Falcons was discovered "in the possession of a credentialed member of the international media." The same person also had the jersey Brady wore during his victory against the Seattle Seahawks in 2015's Super Bowl XLIX.

The jersey vanished in the postgame hubbub on Super Bowl Sunday. In a video recorded in the Patriots' locker room after the game, Brady said with a smile that someone stole his game jersey. He put it in his bag and discovered it was missing when he checked later, according to The New York Times.

There were more than 5,000 credentialed members of the media covering the Super Bowl from more than 20 countries.

If the jersey was stolen, its $500,000 dollar valuation makes the theft a first-degree felony, Fox Sports reported. And it wouldn't be the first example of filching among the press corps. Middle Eastern Scholar Joseph Braude, who entered Iraq on a journalist's visa, pled guilty in 2004 to smuggling three 4,000-year-old marble and alabaster stone seals from the Iraqi National Museum.