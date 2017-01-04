Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

By Vicki Krueger • January 4, 2017

As you plan your multimedia story, you have to decide which tools would best tell each part of the story. Here are some guidelines for choosing different media.

Still photos are the best medium for emphasizing a strong emotion, for staying with an important point in a story or for creating a particular mood. They’re often more dramatic and don’t go by as quickly as video. Still photos used in combination with audio also highlight emotions. Panorama or 360-degree photos, combined with audio, also immerse a reader in the location of the story.

Taken from Five Steps to Multimedia Storytelling, a self-directed course by Jane Stevens at Poynter NewsU.

Take the full course

