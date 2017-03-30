Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

By Vicki Krueger • March 30, 2017

Every editor must learn to fix stories, but fixing is not the same as coaching. Coaching is the human side of editing. In other words, the editor coaches the writer — but fixes the story.

Before an editor can successfully coach a reporter, you need to know who he or she is. A simple "getting to know you" interview with a reporter can reveal a lot of information that you can use to be a more effective coach. Consider asking a writer these questions:

What type of writer are you?

Are you a slow or fast writer? What part slows you down? When do you write quickly?

What are your strengths and weaknesses?

How do you approach the writing process? Do you need to write the lead first or can you jump over it to just get words on the screen?

Are you a plunger or a planner?

Taken from The Language of Coaching, a self-directed course by Poynter's Roy Peter Clark at Poynter NewsU.

