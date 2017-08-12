Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Journalists at this week's National Association of Black Journalists conference turned their backs on White House aide Omarosa Manigault during a panel on police brutality Friday.

The panel discussion, which saw Manigault spar with Bounce TV’s Ed Gordon, at times ran afield of the topic at hand, drawing exclamations and applause from the audience. Some journalists walked out before it concluded.

Five minutes into her appearance and this #NABJ panel with Omarosa is devolving into CHAOS #NABJ17 pic.twitter.com/vqObxTwtni — Anita Bennett (@tvanita) August 11, 2017

This is a mess. @OMAROSA had no business being at #NABJ17. She just came to create a ruckus and play the victim role. Typical Trump tactics. https://t.co/QMevFjof7D — Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) August 11, 2017

Attendees are standing and turning their backs to Omarosa Manigault's #NABJ17 panel participation. Others are walking out. pic.twitter.com/5nlB62HZ88 — Suzette Hackney (@suzyscribe) August 11, 2017

The hours leading up to Manigault's appearance at this week's NABJ conference were fraught.

Manigault, the director of communications for the White House office of public liaison, was added to a panel on police brutality amid confusion about her role in the discussion, according to a New York Post article published Thursday.

New York Times Magazine reporter Nikole Hannah-Jones, who was originally scheduled to moderate the panel, backed out, along with New Yorker writer Jelani Cobb, who cited general disorganization and a lack of clarity about whether the panel "would be able to discuss substantive issues regarding the administration and its policing policies" with Manigault.

Then the panel began, and it quickly went off the rails:

I walked out of the room — Wesley Lowery (@WesleyLowery) August 11, 2017

this omarosa appearance is beneath NABJ — Wesley Lowery (@WesleyLowery) August 11, 2017