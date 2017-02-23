Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

By Benjamin Mullin • February 23, 2017

John Podesta, the chairman of Hillary Clinton's 2016 presidential campaign, will be a contributing columnist at The Washington Post, the newspaper announced today.

"No one knows more about how Washington works, how the White House operates, and how policy ideas are translated into reality than John Podesta," said Editorial Page Editor Fred Hiatt. "His long experience in Congress, inside two Democratic White Houses and on the front lines of numerous presidential campaigns, will offer readers vital insight into Washington and politics at the start of a new era."

Podesta, the former chief of staff to President Bill Clinton and counselor to President Obama, has been an aide and confidant to politicians on capital hill and in the White House. He most recently orchestrated Hillary Clinton's ultimately failed bid for the presidency.

Podesta joins a stable of contributors that includes Joe Scarborough, Fareed Zakaria and Charles Krauthammer, among others.