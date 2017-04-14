Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Journalists and open-government advocates on Friday derided the Trump administration's decision not to release visitor logs to the White House, in a break with policy established by the Obama administration.

The Trump administration's refusal to make visitor logs public, which was reported first by Time, was greeted with pushback by journalists working at left-leaning and right-leaning publications as well as mainstream news organizations.

President @BarackObama's ability to seek advice was not impeded by disclosure of @ObamaWhiteHouse visitor logs. https://t.co/l5hEOH5hpS pic.twitter.com/Bi7uYzCX6p — Alex Howard (@digiphile) April 14, 2017

Trump tweeted my story in March. The only reason I knew these details was because Obama made the visitor logs public https://t.co/j2nD1OCR0m https://t.co/11mzYX3aXR — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) April 14, 2017

The @whitehouse will take down https://t.co/P1Vu3I65k7. The symbolism should not be lost on the American public. https://t.co/l5hEOH5hpS pic.twitter.com/7S9lC0rKWF — Alex Howard (@digiphile) April 14, 2017

This is so infuriating https://t.co/olK3WKrUOC — Lachlan Markay (@lachlan) April 14, 2017

Well this is some bullshit. The White House will keep its visitor logs a secret https://t.co/zr7xWilB6l — T. Becket Adams (@BecketAdams) April 14, 2017

Area President Who Criticizes Reporters' Anonymous Sources Wants Anonymity For White House Visitors: https://t.co/AY7lyWXPPC pic.twitter.com/JT2h2Ueyc0 — Chris Geidner (@chrisgeidner) April 14, 2017

Michael Dubke, the White House communications director, told Time that the policy is in response to "the grave national security risks and privacy concerns of the hundreds of thousands of visitors annually."

In 2013, a federal court ruled that visitor logs at the White House are not subject to the Freedom of Information Act.

