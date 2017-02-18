Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

President Donald Trump took his press-bashing to a new level on Friday when he called journalists from The New York Times, ABC, CBS, CNN and NBC "the enemy of the American people."

The comment touched off a series of rebukes from journalists and public figures who defended the role of a free press in American society using the hashtag "#nottheenemy."

JFK on the press, and the presidency, in a free society. Watch. pic.twitter.com/dsr61wEeo4 — Bradd Jaffy (@BraddJaffy) February 18, 2017

My dear friend Chris Hondros. He was killed covering the war in Libya. Great photog. Better person. #NotTheEnemy pic.twitter.com/BxTf3t9uEp — Lizzie O'Leary (@lizzieohreally) February 18, 2017

This is Woodward and Bernstein. Nixon called them the enemy. They proved that no president is above the law. #NotTheEnemy pic.twitter.com/ekxoiBZis1 — Jim McGovern (@RepMcGovern) February 18, 2017

Alison Parker and Adam Ward were @CBSNews journalists in #Virginia. They were murdered mid-broadcast in 2015. #NotTheEnemy pic.twitter.com/g7mxPxYkPY — Jim McGovern (@RepMcGovern) February 18, 2017

James Foley was an American journalist who was beheaded by ISIS while bravely covering the war in Syria. #NotTheEnemy pic.twitter.com/tyMSAiSLBC — Jim McGovern (@RepMcGovern) February 18, 2017

President Trump may not care about the 1230 journalists killed since 1992. But he should for the 27 Americans on that list #NotTheEnemy pic.twitter.com/cZdBd6VBwe — Jason Stern (@IbnLarry) February 18, 2017

From every movie I've seen, being enemy of the people really should mean a higher paid position. #NotTheEnemy — Eriq Gardner (@eriqgardner) February 18, 2017

This is Melville and Annalee Jacoby. They endured Corregidor and Bataan to tell Americans about the fighting in the Philippines #NotTheEnemy pic.twitter.com/vutTws6Brl — Bill Lascher (@billlascher) February 18, 2017

This is my dad. He wrote the first nationally published article on Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. #NotTheEnemy pic.twitter.com/4VduijduR3 — Gretchen Peters (@gretchenpeters) February 18, 2017

This is the great L. Alex Wilson. A black journalist who was beaten by an angry white mob as he covered the Little Rock Nine. #NotTheEnemy pic.twitter.com/6ZuGTw8RFK — Ava DuVernay (@ava) February 18, 2017

Written more than a century ago by Walter Williams, first dean of world's first journalism school, my alma mater @Mizzou #NotTheEnemy pic.twitter.com/HX99kSIF9G — David Lee Preston (@DavidLeePreston) February 18, 2017

This is the @Newseum's Journalists Memorial, listing the 2,291 individuals who have died around the world reporting the news #NotTheEnemy pic.twitter.com/FazzRTTQyL — Phil Williams (@NC5PhilWilliams) February 18, 2017

I'm a member of the media. I'm #NotTheEnemy. Neither were Ernie Pyle, Dorothy Day, Edward R. Murrow, Ida Tarbell. America is in their debt. pic.twitter.com/j1pmEeJgyN — James Martin, SJ (@JamesMartinSJ) February 18, 2017

From 'SEDITION, A FREE PRESS, AND PERSONAL RULE May 7, 1918' by President Theodore Roosevelt #NotTheEnemy pic.twitter.com/9NMeBSV1xC — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) February 18, 2017

A journalist is a citizen. Who informs other citizens, as free citizens need. Some are killed doing it. I'm grateful to many who inform me. — Steve Inskeep (@NPRinskeep) February 17, 2017

This is Paul Klebnikov, American journalist, who worked for Forbes magazine. He was murdered in Moscow. He was #NotTheEnemy pic.twitter.com/5nARpsAMmR — Jamie (@AlchemistYoga) February 18, 2017

#NotTheEnemy Tim Hetherington and Chris Hondros. Killed while covering the front lines in Mistrata Libya. pic.twitter.com/k3HjrCwbQs — WhiteRoseGeneration (@WhiteRoseGen) February 18, 2017

David Gilkey, an award-winning photojournalist for NPR, killed in Afghanistan on June 25, 2016. #NotTheEnemy pic.twitter.com/TaqPJlXcGw — LMS (@LMSCKQ) February 18, 2017

This is Arizona Republic investigative reporter Don Bolles, who was murdered in 1976 while investigating the Mafia #NotTheEnemy pic.twitter.com/8hec4pJM9O — Phil Williams (@NC5PhilWilliams) February 18, 2017

This is Chauncey Bailey, an Oakland journalist, murdered in 2007 as a result of his reporting on corruption in his community #NotTheEnemy pic.twitter.com/BEDwAXySqe — Phil Williams (@NC5PhilWilliams) February 18, 2017

This is David Bloom @realDonaldTrump. You might have known him. He died in Iraq in 2003 doing his job. He is #NotTheEnemy pic.twitter.com/pMWo5xOrwM — Liz Gumbinner (@Mom101) February 17, 2017

This is Daniel Pearl, @realDonaldTrump, a journalist kidnapped + killed by terrorists, 2002. They made a movie about him.He is #NotTheEnemy pic.twitter.com/t7ueGaWL1S — Liz Gumbinner (@Mom101) February 17, 2017

This is Anthony Shadid, @realDonaldTrump, a journalist who died in Syria after years explaining Mideast to fellow Americans #NotTheEnemy pic.twitter.com/tirSsq1WHS — David Beard (@dabeard) February 18, 2017

I am the enemy of people who call Americans the enemy of the American people. #NotTheEnemy — Ron Fournier (@ron_fournier) February 18, 2017

"The only security of all is in a free press." -- Thomas Jefferson #NotTheEnemy pic.twitter.com/cy0j4cuJet — Tech of Meaning (@techofmeaning) February 18, 2017

"A critical, independent and investigative press is the lifeblood of any democracy." -Nelson Mandela #NotTheEnemy pic.twitter.com/1pJXrOY6Fr — Mike Levin (@MikeLevinCA) February 18, 2017

I mean, now that the president's let the cat out of the bag, there's really no need to hide it anymore... pic.twitter.com/CgbyAv18Y8 — Leah Wilson (@leahalexis) February 18, 2017

Mike Wilson, the editor of the Dallas Morning News, wrote a column that described the lives of the journalists — dubbed "enemies of the people" — that work in his newsroom: