Largest funders of The Poynter Institute
By Wendy Wallace
• August 17, 2017
The Poynter Institute receives broad support from a variety of sources. Here is a list of our funders, including all foundations, corporations, partners and individuals that gave the Poynter Institute more than $50,000 in 2017.
Funders
Blue Cross Blue Shield Association
Charles Koch Foundation
Craig Newmark Foundation
Foundation for Advancing Alcohol Responsibility
Google News Lab
John S. and James L. Knight Foundation
McClatchy Foundation
National Endowment for Democracy
Omidyar Network
Open Society Foundations
Peter & Carmen Lucia Buck Foundation
Robert R. McCormick Foundation
These organizations are Poynter’s 10 largest custom training partners in 2017
American Society of Business Publication Editors
Community Newspaper Holdings, Inc.
Danmarks Medie-og Journalisthøjskole
Google, Inc.
Media24
National Public Radio
Pinellas County School District
Raliance
University of South Florida St. Petersburg
USA Today Network
Wendy Wallace is Poynter's Grants Manager and is a member of the Poynter faculty. She was editor of her high school and college newspapers and worked as a reporter or copy editor at The Washington Post, Milwaukee Journal and St. Petersburg Times (now Tampa Bay Times). At the Times, she covered general assignment, police, schools and business, then worked in circulation marketing, finance and eventually as internal services director, similar to marketing director. Wendy became the high school program director at Poynter in 2004, organizing workshops for high school students and teaching at high school journalism conventions across the country. She helped launch Poynter's revitalized journalism entrepreneurship program in 2010 and in 2015-16 is project manager for reimagining News University (www.NewsU.org), Poynter's e-learning division. She dedicates most of her time at Poynter to writing grants and maintaining relationships with foundations.
Comments