Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

By Benjamin Mullin • March 16, 2017

Rachel Maddow may have taken flak for dangling her scoop in front of Twitter users for more than an hour, but the suspense appears to have paid major ratings dividends.

The Rachel Maddow Show was the No. 1 cable news program on Tuesday, according to Nielsen ratings, drawing 4.13 million total viewers. Last week, Maddow's show drew just 2.5 million total viewers, according to Nielsen data provided by MSNBC.

Maddow's show eclipsed its competition in the 9 p.m. slot at CNN ("The Messy Truth With Van Jones") and on Fox News ("Tucker Carlson Tonight"), according to MSNBC.

"This is the highest-rated program ever for 'The Rachel Maddow Show' in both total viewer and (between the ages of 24 and 54) demos," a spokesperson said. "It is also the network’s second-highest rated regularly scheduled show ever in total viewers."