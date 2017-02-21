Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

By Benjamin Mullin • February 21, 2017

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg on Tuesday gave a shoutout to journalists on his Facebook page, posting a photo of himself reading a local newspaper with his wife.

"It seems like a good time to say thank you to all the journalists around the world who work tirelessly and sometimes put their lives in danger to surface the truth," Zuckerberg said alongside the photo, which shows he and Dr. Priscilla Chan reading the Selma (Alabama) Times-Journal.

"I don't always agree with everything you say, but that's how democracy is supposed to work," Zuckerberg wrote.

Zuckerberg's post, part of his pledge to tour the country in 2017, comes as Facebook is embarking upon an outreach campaign to local journalists across the United States. Recently, it launched the Facebook Journalism Project, an effort to work collaboratively with thousands of journalists who post content on the social network.

Related Training: Building Trust on Facebook

His words strike a contrast with rhetoric deployed by President Donald Trump, who on Friday called journalists "the enemy of the American people." Last week, Zuckerberg posted a lengthy manifesto that underscored the importance of the news industry, calling it "critical to building an informed community."