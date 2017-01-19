By Katie Hawkins-Gaar • January 19, 2017

Here are three facts about this year’s Leadership Academy for Women in Digital Media: Among the 28 selected members, there are five countries represented; two women have the same first and last names; and reviewing applications took more than 100 hours of collective (wo)man power.

The 28 women, chosen from more than 300 applicants, will spend a week at Poynter for tuition-free training focused on the skills and knowledge needed to rise to the highest levels of digital media leadership. In a series of closed-door sessions, participants will learn how to develop effective management styles, grow business savvy, navigate newsroom and digital culture, master negotiation tactics, build collaborative teams and coach critical thinking.

"At this critical juncture in media history, we are honored to bring so many talented journalists together, from Iowa to Istanbul," said Poynter President Tim Franklin. "With each class, we grow the cohort of women who will provide the leadership to guide our industry globally."

This year's participants are:

Participants will spend March 19-24 together at The Poynter Institute in St. Petersburg, Florida. The week will include sessions from leaders in the startup, tech, media and academic fields, including Melissa Bell, publisher, Vox Media; Michelle Ferrier, founder of Troll-Busters.com and an associate professor at the Scripps College of Communication at Ohio University; Tracy Grant, deputy managing editor at The Washington Post; Raju Narisetti, CEO, Gizmodo Media Group; and Vivian Schiller, an independent adviser and consultant, formerly head of news at Twitter.

The week of training is tuition-free, thanks to the generous support of the program’s naming sponsor, The McClatchy Foundation, as well as additional funding from Craig Newmark, founder of craigslist and craigconnects. Poynter will host future Leadership Academies for Women in Digital Media and is currently exploring opportunities to expand training opportunities for women journalists.