By Benjamin Mullin • February 6, 2017

Just a few months after joining The New Yorker, Michael Luo is moving up at the magazine.

Luo, who was hired as The New Yorker's investigative editor in October, has been appointed editor of NewYorker.com. He replaces Nick Thompson, who left to run Wired after leading a years-long renaissance of the website.

"Mike will help the site and our digital evolution accelerate and, at the same time, maintain the standards of accuracy, fairness, and rigor that have made newyorker.com what it is," New Yorker Editor David Remnick said in an email to staff.

Luo appears to be a natural pick to succeed Thompson. An alumnus of The New York Times metro desk, his experience with the fast-paced world of daily journalism seems to align with The New Yorker's speedy digital arm.

Here's Remnick's full memo: