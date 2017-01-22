Sunday front pages in the U.S., for the most part, led with one of two kinds of images – President Donald Trump or huge crowds of women marching in protest of him. The Associated Press reported today that the numbers of people marching around the world reached more than one million.
Here's a look at some of those marches, from Washington D.C. to Janesville, Wisconsin, via Newseum:
