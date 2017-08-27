Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Newspapers in Texas led Sunday with the now-deadly Hurricane Harvey. In Corpus Christi, which was braced for the worst, there's some relief that the storm wasn't what it could have been.

The Victoria Advocate led with the story of a family that survived the storm.

Here are a few other front pages from Texas, via Newseum: