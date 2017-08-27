Newspapers in Texas led Sunday with the now-deadly Hurricane Harvey. In Corpus Christi, which was braced for the worst, there's some relief that the storm wasn't what it could have been.
The Victoria Advocate led with the story of a family that survived the storm.
Here are a few other front pages from Texas, via Newseum:
