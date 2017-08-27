Newspapers in Texas led Sunday with the now-deadly Hurricane Harvey. In Corpus Christi, which was braced for the worst, there's some relief that the storm wasn't what it could have been.

tx_ccct

The Victoria Advocate led with the story of a family that survived the storm.

tx_va

Here are a few other front pages from Texas, via Newseum:

tx_gcdn

tx_hc

tx_saen