After two decades at Texas Monthly, Pam Colloff is leaving the magazine to join two news organizations — The New York Times and ProPublica.

Colloff, who's currently executive editor and a staff writer at Texas Monthly, will take a dual role writing for both ProPublica and The New York Times Magazine, Politico reported Monday. A celebrated longform writer who's notched six National Magazine Award nominations, Colloff is reuniting with former colleague Jake Silverstein at The New York Times Magazine in her capacity as a writer-at-large there; she'll work as a senior reporter at ProPublica.

Colloff, who starts on May 1, was hailed in a recent Columbia Journalism Review profile as "the best damn writer in Texas," a title that speaks to her masterfully crafted features on individuals such as Michael Morton, who was wrongfully convicted for the murder of his wife.

Colloff is the second high-profile departure from Texas Monthly in as many months. In February, Texas Monthly website editor Andrea Valdez announced she was leaving the magazine to run Wired.com. The exits come amid a change of direction for the magazine: Late last month, new Editor in Chief Tim Taliaferro told CJR he intended to take the magazine in a "lifestyle" direction. He later published an editor's note saying that he had no intention of scaling back Texas Monthly's political coverage.

Colloff will remain 'the best damn writer in Texas' — although she's changing employers, she's not leaving her home state, per Politico.