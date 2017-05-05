HuffPost's longtime D.C. Bureau Chief Ryan Grim is leaving the company, HuffPost Editor-in-Chief Lydia Polgreen announced in a memo Friday.

"I will miss his wise counsel, his passion and his fine mind, and I know you all will too," Polgreen said. "I will be hosting a farewell bash for Ryan in DC on Tuesday evening — stay tuned for details. I will also be holding a town hall with the DC staff next week."

Although Polgreen didn't say where Grim is headed, Politico's Hadas Gold reports he will be The Intercept's D.C. bureau chief.

Grim, who was a reporter at Politico before joining HuffPost, was reportedly under consideration for HuffPost's top editorial job after Arianna Huffington left the company last year.

Here's Polgreen's full memo:

HuffPosters,

It is with mixed emotions that I let you all know that our mighty colleague Ryan Grim is leaving HuffPost for his next adventure.

It’s pretty much impossible to overstate Ryan’s contributions to the journalism and culture of HuffPost. He’s been with us since January 2009 and has become one of the most authoritative voices in Washington on a wide range of topics, but his speciality has always been giving voice to the voiceless and taking on powerful institutions trying to screw over the most vulnerable among us.

Since he became Washington bureau chief in 2010, reporters there have twice been finalists for the Pulitzer Prize, with Dave Wood winning in 2012 for his deep look at life for wounded soldiers after war. He championed, edited and contributed reporting to Jason Cherkis’ masterful piece about treatment for opiate addiction that was a Pulitzer finalist last year.

The jail project, a collaboration that included nearly everyone in the bureau, and led by Dana Liebelson and Ryan Reilly, changed policy in jailhouses around the country. Ryan, along with Arthur Delaney, won the December 2010 Sidney Hillman Award for "The Poorhouse." His article with Zach Carter on lobbying over swipe fees was included in the 2012 Columbia Journalism Review's Best Business Writing anthology.

He is the author of the book This Is Your Country on Drugs, an ahead-of-the-curve look at the history, politics and policy of drug use in America. He built the team that made HuffPost the number one voice in politics on the internet. In his spare time, he continued to write and in 2016, he was our highest-trafficked politics reporter. He has nurtured the careers of many young reporters in the bureau, building a generation of political reporting talent.

Ryan will have more to say about his next move very soon. His last day will be May 12.

Sam Stein, who has been ably overseeing the politics report over the last couple of months, will continue to manage the bureau.

Lydia