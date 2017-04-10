Newsrooms across the U.S. celebrated Pulitzer wins on Monday with big gatherings, work-drinking and, at least for The New York Times, some serious pre-planning.
Here are a few tweets from the celebrations:
Daily News, ProPublica win Pulitzer Prize https://t.co/ptU4CE661c pic.twitter.com/4CKkfYlye2
— john thonson (@johnthonson1) April 10, 2017
The biggest of congrats to @EricEyre, who has been awarded the Pulitzer for investigative reporting! pic.twitter.com/BxVuSwdOhq
— Glen Luke Flanagan (@GlenLFlanagan) April 10, 2017
The Salt Lake Tribune team that won first Pulitzer in 60 years! pic.twitter.com/HWpnDKqxiA
— Pat Bagley (@Patbagley) April 10, 2017
A candid look at my court buddy @jm_miller learning she and other @sltrib reporters have won a #Pulitzer in local reporting pic.twitter.com/KA24ztFpq0
— McKenzie Romero (@McKenzieRomero) April 10, 2017
@deanbaquet announces 3 Pulitzers for @nytimes. No other news organization got more than one. #Pulitzer pic.twitter.com/7RWxjcwH3t
— Eileen Murphy (@NYTeileen) April 10, 2017
There's @jakesilverstein accepting @nytmag's first ever Pulitzer Prize. @cjchivers for feature writing pic.twitter.com/IPuUktUuP6
— Sam Dolnick (@samdolnick) April 10, 2017
Champagne flowing freely at @ICIJorg suite as #PanamaPapers wins #PulitzerPrize for explanatory reporting pic.twitter.com/iu42d4gJqy
— Dave Levinthal (@davelevinthal) April 10, 2017
David @Fahrenthold on winning the Pulitzer: Along with staff, he thanks the readers and Twitter followers who helped make the story happen. pic.twitter.com/KPrEVs4Nqc
— Gene Park (@GenePark) April 10, 2017
.@Fahrenthold places his name on @washingtonpost Pulitzers wall. @PulitzerPrize pic.twitter.com/RNHmgeLS7d
— Michelle Ye Hee Lee (@myhlee) April 10, 2017
Congratulations to @mcclatchy @McClatchyDC @MiamiHerald @MorinToon on our Pulitzer wins! You make us all proud. https://t.co/euXgx1aSla pic.twitter.com/T1Ltixi5Rb
— Julie Moos (@juliemmoos) April 10, 2017
@MiamiHerald wins Pulitzer Prize for Panama Papers, Editorial Cartoons. Go @NickNehamas, Jim Morin! pic.twitter.com/ggjW7rqTnc
— Jane Wooldridge (@JaneWooldridge) April 10, 2017
