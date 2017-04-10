Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Newsrooms across the U.S. celebrated Pulitzer wins on Monday with big gatherings, work-drinking and, at least for The New York Times, some serious pre-planning.

Here are a few tweets from the celebrations:

The biggest of congrats to @EricEyre, who has been awarded the Pulitzer for investigative reporting! pic.twitter.com/BxVuSwdOhq — Glen Luke Flanagan (@GlenLFlanagan) April 10, 2017

The Salt Lake Tribune team that won first Pulitzer in 60 years! pic.twitter.com/HWpnDKqxiA — Pat Bagley (@Patbagley) April 10, 2017

A candid look at my court buddy @jm_miller learning she and other @sltrib reporters have won a #Pulitzer in local reporting pic.twitter.com/KA24ztFpq0 — McKenzie Romero (@McKenzieRomero) April 10, 2017

David @Fahrenthold on winning the Pulitzer: Along with staff, he thanks the readers and Twitter followers who helped make the story happen. pic.twitter.com/KPrEVs4Nqc — Gene Park (@GenePark) April 10, 2017

