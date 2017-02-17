Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The push for more digital news looks like it attracted a coveted demographic for three national news organizations: Younger readers.

The New York Times and The Washington Post attracted readers between the ages of 18 and 49 at nearly twice the rate of readers between the ages of 50 and 65 during the U.S. presidential campaign, according to a report from Pew, published Friday.

The Wall Street Journal also had a higher rate for younger readers than older ones.

Local papers didn't do so well, though. Ten percent of those surveyed between the ages of 18-29 and 13 percent of readers between the ages of 30 to 49 read the paper. The 50-64 crowd nearly doubled that at 24 percent, while the 65-plus crowd brought in 43 percent.

"The new data suggest that the digital outreach efforts for these national newspaper brands may have attracted enough younger online readers to overcome a long-standing age gap for newspapers," the report reads.

The study was conducted between Nov. 29 and Dec. 12 of last year among 4,183 adults in Pew's American Trends Panel.

Is there anything other news organizations can learn from this? Authors Michael Barthel and Jeffrey Gottfried point out that the Journal, Times and Post have all made big plays for digital audiences.

Poynter has written about the approaches of all three.

But success in attracting a younger audience might not be the only way for a sustainable future, Gottfried and Barthel write.