In the last several years, journalists around the United States have covered terrorism, racial violence and other local stories that made national news.

And as they have, other newsrooms who've been there have reached out with a simple gesture — food. The tradition usually involves pizza, and it's traveled from Chicago to Boston, from Boston to Baltimore, from Baltimore to Charleston, from around the country to Orlando, from Orlando and around the country to Dallas and from Dallas to Miami.

On Wednesday, The Boston Globe took the tradition transatlantic and sent pizzas to England's Manchester Evening News as journalists there cover the deadly terrorist attack outside a concert.