Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Welcome to The Press Run, where Poynter's Chief Media Writer, Jim Warren, will be liveblogging about Election Day coverage into the evening.

Chief Media Writer

New York City native, graduate of Collegiate School, Amherst College and Roosevelt University. Married to Cornelia Grumman, dad of Blair and Eliot. National columnist, U.S. News & World Report. Former managing editor and Washington Bureau Chief, Chicago Tribune. Former Washington Bureau Chief, New York Daily News. Current or former contributor to The Atlantic, Huffington Post, Vanity Fair, Daily Beast, CNN, MSNBC and Fox News.