The Press Run: Poynter’s Inauguration Day liveblog
By James Warren • January 20, 2017
Welcome to The Press Run, where Poynter's Chief Media Writer, Jim Warren, will be liveblogging about Election Day coverage into the evening.
A media marathon of pomp, circumstance, punditry, puffery, repetition, clichés, historical insights and just filling time is underway.
The solemnity of a presidential Inauguration meets the grandiosity, superficiality, flippancy and occasional precision of a wickedly competitive media It started early and would go late.
And, unavoidably, it’s a perfect, if at times unintended window on a rich and fragmented society at a given moment in time.
At 6:35 a.m., Fox News reporter Ed Henry, whose career is revived after a suspension for personal indiscretions, is at at the foot of the Capitol in the pre-dawn dark. He’s obtained, he says, “the actual threat assessment” for the event from the Department of Homeland Security.
It’s 10 pages, he says, and lays out all the possibilities, including at least the theoretical possibility of something from ISIS. Yes, Henry adds, there is “no specific, credible threat to this inaugural” but the experts are “still very concerned about the so called lone wolf.”
CNN pundit David Drucker is deep in the weeds of relevant U.S. Senate rules changes when it comes to the Democrats trying to stall Trump Cabinet nominations. Bottom line: They can try to make things somewhat more difficult but will lose most of their battles. They’ve lost the war.
On MSNBC, Republican Senators Joni Ernst of Iowa and Tom Cotton of Arkansas suggest that being a second-tier legislator can bring you to a tavern at breakfast time to get some publicity. They make a case for Trump. But it’s a brief one. A-list Democrats Nancy Pelosi and Charles Schumer are in the on-deck circle.
The Washington Times, a pro-Trump partisan, heralds, “Trump breaks with political traditions on triumphant ride to White House.” Its story doesn’t explain how. Oh, well, there’s time.
The Pences show up at the White House and are greeted by the Bidens. On MSNBC, Bob Woodward praises “the calm” of Pence.
The Obamas exit The White House as a cadre of photographers prepares for an iconic shot. “Here we go,” says a CBS co-host. CBS cuts to just the natural sound.
“How are you, nice to see you, congratulations,” says Obama to Trump in what seems part cordial, part pro forma, short of effusive.
“You’ll get used to the protocol,” Obama tells Trump as Melania Trump maneuvers to give Michelle Obama a box from Tiffany (this is not a populist, K-Mart affair).
ABC News discusses the tradition of the ensuing coffee, though Trump doesn’t drink coffee or tea. Anita McBride, social secretary to then First Lady Laura Bush, recalls the Bush-Obama changeover.
The melancholy aside, “You are resigned to the fact that life goes on,” bid your farewells to the resident staff, including the head housekeeper.
As as McBridge speaks, one has the first sighting of her old boss and former President George W. Bush arriving at the Capitol.
On NBC, Matt Lauer noted the Capitol arrival of Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner. “These two are going to become the power couple of Washington.”
The quantity of both quality and junk is overwhelming. Forget awaiting commercials to end, you can just head to any website and find analysis, both high and low. <a href=”https://www.theatlantic.com/politics/archive/2017/01/welcome-to-the-trump-presidency/513893/”>From The Atlantic’s Molly Ball</a>:
“Trump has moved on every level to demonstrate his dominance: over the party organization, over Republicans in Congress, over the press and the public arena. Not for him to compromise, to accommodate, to forgive. He enters the White House as determined as ever to divide and conquer, to punish his enemies, to do things his way and sideline the enforcers of the old order.”
Breitbart News takes a rather different tack:
“Today, History: President Trump! But! Sore Losers Go Low, Attempt to Disrupt Inauguration.”
Disruption? “Watch Anti-Trump anarchists destroy a U.S. flag and light fires in D.C.”
CNN is discussing the Democrats who are no-shows. David Axelrod says, “I find it bewildering. The fact is that Donald Trump will take the oath of office and be president of the United States…I find it irritating and I don’t find it healthy.”
Historian Doug Brinkley turns to the unavoidable conjecture of the mindset of Hillary Clinton, who’s arrived her her husband.
“I don’t think she is completed healed form the campaign. She’s here for the country but her animosity toward Donald Trump survives and will be there for awhile.”
More of the very detailed schedule. Not much is left for change at an Inauguration:
11:21 a.m. Invocation by Timothy Michael Cardinal Dolan
11:22 a.m. Invocation by Reverend Dr. Samuel Rodriguez
11:23 a.m. Invocation by Pastor Paula White-Cain
11:24 a.m. Missouri State University Chorale announced
11:25 a.m. Missouri State University Chorale performs
11:29 a.m. Chairman Blunt introduces Leader Schumer
11:30 a.m. Leader Schumer delivers remarks
11:33 a.m. Leader Schumer introduces Associate Justice Clarence Thomas
11:35 a.m. Vice Presidential oath is administered by Associate Justice Clarence Thomas
11:36 a.m. Herald Trumpets perform “Ruffles and Flourishes” and U.S. Marine Band performs “Hail Columbia”
11:37 a.m. Mormon Tabernacle Choir is announced
11:38 a.m. Mormon Tabernacle Choir performs
11:45 a.m. Chairman Blunt introduces Chief Justice John Roberts
11:47 a.m. Presidential oath is administered by Chief Justice John Roberts
11:48 a.m. Herald Trumpets perform four “Ruffles and Flourishes” and U.S. Marine Band performs “Hail to the Chief” followed by 21 gun salute
11:50 a.m. Chairman Blunt introduces the President
11:51 a.m. President Trump delivers Inaugural Address
12:12 p.m. Chairman Blunt introduces Rabbi Marvin Hier, Reverend Franklin Graham, and Bishop Wayne T. Jackson to deliver the Benediction
12:12 p.m. Benediction delivered by Rabbi Marvin Hier
12:13 p.m. Benediction delivered by Reverend Franklin Graham
58th Presidential Inauguration
12:14 p.m. Benediction delivered by Bishop Wayne Jackson
12:17 p.m. Jackie Evancho is announced to perform the National Anthem
12:18 p.m. Jackie Evancho performs National Anthem
12:30 p.m. Helicopter departure from East Front
12:54 p.m. President’s Room signing ceremony
1:08 p.m. President Trump enters luncheon escorted by Chairman and Mrs. Blunt
1:18 p.m. After the invocation, no broadcast of meal service
2:00 p.m. Presentation of gifts and toasts
2:12 p.m. President Trump, Vice President Pence and the JCCIC depart the Statuary Hall
2:35 p.m. Review of the troops
2:45 p.m. President and Mrs. Trump and Vice President and Mrs. Pence leave with parade
John Roberts at Fox chats with theatrical GOP consultant Frank Luntz. Roberts refers to “Newt and Calista” being there, assuming the audience doesn’t need a surname.
The camera lingers on a rather dour Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, the Floridian and former Democratic National Committee chief who was unceremoniously dumped from the post during the campaign.
“A lot of the Republicans who got on board the Trump train — Newt Gingrich, Dick Cheney, Bob Dole — seem to be more enthusiastically walking through the Capitol,” says CNN’s Jake Tapper as political analysis mixes with dissection of body language.
Ed Henry talks to a member of “The Duck Dynasty” cast, an unintentional hint that this Inaugural will be rather short of A-list celebrities, given the entertainment industry suspicions of the President-elect.
On MSNBC, Rachel Maddow notes the Obama is the first president since Dwight Eisenhower who departs without any big scandal dogging him. Brian Williams notes the arrival of characteristically unsmiling in his characteristic bland parka. (“So Vermont,” says the Washington Post’s Eugene Robinson).
The Supreme Court arrives, with Stephen Breyer now giving Kellyanne Conway a run for her money when it comes to fashionista scrutiny with his version of a black French beret.
Williams notes that the crowd is clearly smaller than what Obama experienced in 2009 and tosses to crowd reporter Greta Van Susteren, his new colleague. The parade route is very heavily patrolled. “We don’t anticipate any trouble.” That’s it for her.
Fox News grants that the Obamas have been “impeccable” during the transition. Tuckers Carlson says Trump will speak to a shrinking middle class that has become measurably poorer and leads shorter lives.
As the Trump children arrive, Fox’s Tucker Carlson opines, “I”ve never seen kids more effectively advocate on a parents’ behalf.” As a longtime reader of The New York Post, he says, one would not have imagined same, thus suggesting the tabloid owned by Rupert Murdoch, owner of Fox, has been unfair in its longtime reporting on Trump.
Surprise (not), BuzzFeed is taking a different tack and looking at video of a “pint-sized Trump protester” that went viral.
“Connor has gone viral after spitting literal fire and figurative sass on Thursday night at an anti-Trump rally in front of the pro-Trump DeploraBall in Washington, DC.”
“When interviewed by a Fox News reporter in front of a smoldering protest fire, Connor proudly admitted, ‘I actually kind of started this fire.'”
“Pressed as to why he started it, Connor confessed, “because I felt like it and I’m just saying, ‘Screw our president.'”
“Precocious anti-Trump arsonists say the darnedest things!”
Speaking of the New York Post, it informs, “Obama left a personal note for his successor on the Resolute desk, an 1880 gift from Queen Victoria to President Rutherford B. Hayes that is made from the timbers of a British Arctic vessel.”
Trump will soon be commander-in-chief overseeing one million service members, notes ABC’s Martha Raddatz.
The camera lingers on George W. Bush, who evinces an air of whimsy, having a good time but also wondering when he can head back home. He seems comfortable in his own skin.
The Clintons have “lightened up” since making it to their seats, suggests George Stephanopoulos, once their loyal aide de camp.
And, yes, not far from the Clintons and Bushes one seems the redoubtable Jimmy Carter, now 94. His presence underscores the dubious absence of so many congressional Democrats. Can there be any doubt what Carter thinks of Trump? But he’s there.
There’s no reason for anybody to note it but this email at 11:24 a.m. from the White House Press Office:
“On Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, the President signed into law:”
“H.R. 39, the “Tested Ability to Leverage Exceptional National Talent Act of 2017,” which codifies the Presidential Innovation Fellows Program to enable exceptional individuals with proven track records to serve time-limited appointments in executive agencies to address some of the Nation’s most significant challenges.”
Working to the end.
Thankfully, NBC goes to commentator silence briefly as Trump walks down the steps toward the platform — at least until Tom Brokaw quickly breaks it and wonders if anybody has ever bucked greater odds to win the position.
No elective office or military experience, says historian Michael Beschloss.
But what were the odds that a African-American who got creamed in a race for a congressional seat in 2000, and then returned to the Illinois State Senate, would win the presidency eight years later?
An interesting back and forth on the New York Times blog between journalist-historian Jon Meacham and reporter Haberman:
“‘No handshake for Clintons. Bad form, methinks,” writes Meacham.
“Yes, Jon, that is striking,” Haberman responds.
“And in his mind I’m sure he thinks it’s justified. But it is telling about the future.”
Hmmm. What might one think, or over think, of that moment?
While the invocations begin, BuzzFeed’s Zoe Tillman reports on what seem the modest protests a good distance away amid the massive security, including one broken car window and the sight of cops holding pepper spray canisters. She’s tweeting on the scene.
Wait, did we all miss something? It’s 11:43 a.m. and a choir seems to be singing in advance of the actual swearing-in. But The New York Daily News offers a photo-shopped photo of Trump being sworn in by Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts.
And he’s not wearing his winter coat in their photo, either. And the red tie is a different, dark shade. Oh, well, one couldn’t predict everything.
As Trump listens to Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer introducing Justice Clarence Thomas, The Washington Post reports on the ongoing protests, with clashes being Trump supporters and protesters.
As Trump’s swearing-in approaches, and Thomas finishes his duties with Mike Pence, Josh Vorhees of Slate blogs with his analysis of the sub-text of Schumer’s remarks:
“It’s difficult not to hear them as a subtweet of Donald Trump — then again, that’s been the case with most things today. “We Americans have always been a forward-looking, problem-solving, optimistic, patriotic and decent people,” he says. “Whatever our race, religion, sexual orientation, gender identity — whether we are immigrant or native-born, whether we live with disabilities or do not, in wealth or in poverty, we are all exceptional in our commonly held yet fierce devotion to our country, and in our willingness to sacrifice our time, energy, and even our lives to making it a more perfect union.”
It’s now on to the Mormon Tabernacle Choir.
On the dot of noon, Chief Justice John Roberts swears in Trump. Most of the networks let the moment, and the minute or so after, speak for themselves.
Lester Holt of NBC feels compelled to note the obvious, that it’s the first time he’ll have heard “Hail to the Chief” as commander-in-chief.
Trump’s rhetorical target is somewhat unclear. Initially he speaks as if his victory was one for all Americans, not conceding the huge division the campaign manifested. Then he talks of the forgotten men and women who will no longer be forgotten.
Blogging for The New York Times, Jon Meacham writes, “Neither Obama nor Bush look very happy about being told they’ve presided over ‘carnage’ at home.”
He’s got that right. Is that look of Obama’s a mix of stoicism and condescension?
How much might one pay to know at this very moment, as Trump bashes the establishment, what his predecessors a few feet away must be thinking?
Trump: “America will start winning again, winning like never before.”
He’s doubling down on his campaign rhetoric.
This would appear to be a rhetorical sledgehammer laced with an element of the graceless. He’s essentially called his immediate predecessors as failures. He’s saying they “ignored” the American public and its need.
And, oh, remember, the campaign and his opponent, Hillary Clinton?
Might there be some even pro forma reaching out to here and her supporters, who outnumbered his by several million?
And he does end with not a single reference to Clinton. Rather remarkable.
The punditry is yet to begin but one can safely say the criticism of the speech will be ample.
And, then, the initial responses:
NBC’s Chuck Todd: “There was a point there where it felt as if he was insulting every living president sitting next to him.”
On MSNBC Rachel Maddow got right to the point. She called it a “workmanlike speech. He went through it quickly. It was militant and it was dark…This ‘American carnage’…’disrepair’…’decay’…You can’t imagine the outgoing president giving a speech like that.”
Chris Matthews tagged it an emblem of “economic nationalism.” Trump didn’t mentioned tried and true Democratic Party mantras, such as human or gender rights but “a strong statement to the people who voted for him….Danced with the one who brought him.”
At Fox News, Tucker Carlson reiterated that Trump’s election is partly a repudiation of Obama but noted his hostility was also aimed at his own party.
Carlson felt there is a “freshness in the way he sees the country.” Indeed, Carlson referenced “the postindustrial wasteland” a view one sees riding Amtrak between Washington and New York.
Then, Carlson got to the primary point about the speech.
It wasn’t conservatism, he said, but populism. It has “never been as purely distilled as tonight, or this morning. You saw a Republican president for the first time say, on the foreign policy question, out loud, we do not seek to impose our way of life on everyone. That has not never been uttered by an American Republican president ever.”
“We’re into exporting democracy, or civil society. We’re taking care of ourselves…That is a massive departure, whether you’re for it or not.”
Writing in The National Review, long a bastion of mainstream conservatism, Dan McLaughlin notes Trump’s “decidedly anti-Washington note, in some ways more aggressively so even than Ronald Reagan did in 1981: not just against Big Government, but specifically against the people who run it.”
“He’s cribbing from FDR’s ‘Forgotten Man,’ but his message is decidedly the opposite. It’s an ambitious goal, one that will be very hard to meet. And then — then — he segues immediately into promising law, order and help on the way for the inner cities, in stronger terms than Obama did in either of his inaugurals, and then to denouncing overstretch in foreign affairs. Meet the new boss. We’ll see soon how different from the old boss.
And, when it was all done, all the networks showed the tradition of the outgoing president boarding a Marine helicopter and heading to Andrews Air Force Base.
Though Obama will continue to live in Washington until his younger daughter finishes high school, they were now off to Palm Springs, California for a rest.
George Stephanopoulos struck the correct notes as the chopper blades whirred and the Trumps and Pences stood nearby in the well-choreographed scene to bid them farewell.
“Hard to imagine that he (Obama) first came to Washington only 12 years ago…now leaving as a former president.”
And, then, came this comment from a member of the political and media establishments, much of which is deeply unsettled by the new president for reasons of philosophy and, perhaps even more, pure style.
“If truth be told, said Stephanopoulos, “Donald Trump hasn’t spent much time in Washington, either. You can tell by that speech he gave. He’s coming to change it, completely.”
“And likely in the next few hours to start to undo many of the things that President Obama considered his accomplishments.”
Only time will tell, as they say in local TV. But in this case, it was clear, not much time at all.
