The total solar eclipse will cross the United States today, and journalists are planning to cover it pretty much every way possible: live, with weather cams and farm animals. Here's a quick look at front pages from newsrooms in the path of the totality. Most of these are via Newseum, and a few are submitted:

Albany (Oregon) Democrat-Herald:

mvn_alco_082117_01_t_001_00_01_nw

Idaho Falls, Idaho is in the path, but the Post Register publishes six days a week, and today's the off day. Here's Sunday's front:

a01-082017-sun-ase

Casper (Wyoming) Star Tribune:

wy_cst

St. Joseph (Missouri) News-Press:

17-08-21_np_a01

The Kansas City (Missouri) Star:
mo_kcs

St. Louis (Missouri) Post-Dispatch:

mo_slpd

Bowling Green, Kentucky is in the path, but the Bowling Green Daily News is an afternoon paper. I'll add that front page once it's published.

The (Nashville) Tennessean:

tn_tt

The (Columbia, South Carolina) State:

sc_ts

Here are some other fronts from the big day:

co_fcc

ct_hc

fl_td

ga_rnt

in_is

nj_sjt

nc_act

nc_nr

oh_jn

or_to

or_sj

pa_mc

pa_dcdt

tn_js

va_dp