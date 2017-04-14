The Washington Post has been disqualified from 12 Emmy categories in a regional contest, and a senior editor at the paper isn't happy about it.

Micah Gelman, the head of The Washington Post's video operation, sent an email to his staff this morning announcing that the National Capital Chesapeake Bay Chapter of The National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences had disqualified several of its entries because The Washington Post has "the resources a local TV station does not."

You know by the daily challenges we face how ridiculous a statement that truly is. We have no helicopter, no satellite or microwave truck, no fleet of news cars. We do not cover stories in teams, but almost always as one-person efforts working long hours against heavily-resourced competition to produce what used to be considered award winning coverage.

As a result, Gelman said, The Post is pulling the remainder of its entries rather than "participate in a process that is so heavily weighted against us as to be considered a farce." The Post won 12 Emmys last year, 10 for entries that would be disqualified under this year's rules, he said.

Les Heintz, the president of the National Capital Chesapeake Bay Chapter of The National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences, disputed Gelman's characterization that The Washington Post was disqualified because of an "unfair advantage."

Many of its entries, Heintz said, had "nothing to do with to do with our region, frankly."

Most entries to the chapter's Emmy awards concern regional viewers, Heintz said. Entries that are regional in scope qualify for consideration, but other entries — such as The Post's video about flooding in North Carolina or depression among women in Bakersfield — don't qualify for entry.

"It's both a local paper and a national news organization," Heintz said. "All we're saying is, the local paper should compete in local awards. The national news organization should be competing in the national competition."

Eligibility guidelines in the regional chapter's call for entries say that entries "must have been intended for consumption and be of primary interest to a regional audience, within the chapter's designated awards area."

More than 30 of The Washington Post's entries qualified for consideration in the contest despite the fact that The Post hadn't yet paid the entry fee, said Fran Murphy, who co-chairs the awards committee. When considering the entries from The Washington Post, she consulted with a regional chapter in New York, which also deals with the occasional submission from a national newspaper such as The New York Post.

The New York chapter told her that most national publications in New York "go straight to the national awards" to compete with the likes of "60 Minutes" and "Frontline," Murphy said. She noted the importance of preserving "an even playing field" among the entrants.

"Everyone doesn't have the same resources," Murphy said. "But you can still put together an Emmy Award-winning product without a lot of resources."

The Washington Post has been in talks with the regional chapter to have a member of the paper's staff serve as a representative on its board of governors, Heintz said. He expressed hopes that that will continue.

"The Washington Post is an important voice in journalism and in our profession," Heintz said. "It's an important voice in our region. I regret that this has gotten to this point. I don't think it had to get to this point."

Judging by an email Gelman sent to Heintz this morning, it seems unlikely, at least in the short-term, that The Post will agree to serve on its board.

"We are not prepared to participate in any further local chapter sponsored events or programs, to which we have been generous contributors in recent years, until you create an organization that is representative and fair to all its members," Gelman wrote.

Gelman's memo to Post staff is included below in its entirety. Heintz is preparing a response, which we'll include here when it's sent.