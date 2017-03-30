On April 2 — not coincidentally the day after April Fool’s Day — we’ll celebrate the inaugural International Fact-Checking Day. The initiative is a collaboration by fact-checkers and journalism organizations from around the world, with a goal to enlist the public in the fight against misinformation in all its forms.
- A lesson plan on the basics of fact-checking for high school teachers, currently available in 11 languages. The plan is composed of two main modules that can be taught separately or together. The first part is a reading comprehension exercise to help tease out the distinction between facts and opinions; the second a practical step-by-step debunking exercise of a hoax.
- Six practical "How To" guides for everyone. Find helpful tips to fact-check pesky photos, spot fake news sites and navigate your way past hoax Twitter accounts.
- A map of activities being held around the world to celebrate International Fact-Checking Day.
Comments