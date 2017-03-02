White House reporters are trashed with regularity by President Trump, but at least they can get a good cup of joe courtesy Tom Hanks.
Hanks, the star of "You've Got Mail," "Turner and Hooch," "Saving Private Ryan," "Castaway" and "Catch Me If You Can" on Thursday sent an espresso machine to the break room for the White House press corps:
The White House press corps is grateful for the new espresso machine from @tomhanks pic.twitter.com/cS87jx94p3
— Jordyn Phelps (@JordynPhelps) March 2, 2017
BREAKING: White House press corps receives brand-new espresso machine from @tomhanks. Come for the coffee... stay for his note. 👇 pic.twitter.com/cirbLKHEt0
— Peter Alexander (@PeterAlexander) March 2, 2017
Thanks @tomhanks-very kind of you to send a new espresso machine to the White House press corps. We appreciated the other ones-nice upgrade! pic.twitter.com/2Ne2c2Rd96
— Karen Travers (@karentravers) March 2, 2017
Thanks @tomhanks 👍🏼 pic.twitter.com/Pb3OIJgmWh
— Jacqueline Alemany (@JaxAlemany) March 2, 2017
@tomhanks has donated another coffee maker to White House press corps break room, and ppl are lining up to have a cup and take a pic. pic.twitter.com/XQ4BV3nRbz
— Eamon Javers (@EamonJavers) March 2, 2017
What are @whca policies, if any, on journalists accepting fancy gifts? Anyone can, or our favorite (liberal and media-friendly) actors good? https://t.co/ZU4uol91aT
— Raju Narisetti (@raju) March 2, 2017
The machine, apparently the third Hanks has gifted to the press corps, came with an encouraging note:
To the White House Press Corps
Keep up the good fight for truth, justice and the American way. Especially for the truth part.
Tom Hanks
