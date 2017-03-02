White House reporters are trashed with regularity by President Trump, but at least they can get a good cup of joe courtesy Tom Hanks.

Hanks, the star of "You've Got Mail," "Turner and Hooch," "Saving Private Ryan," "Castaway" and "Catch Me If You Can" on Thursday sent an espresso machine to the break room for the White House press corps:

The machine, apparently the third Hanks has gifted to the press corps, came with an encouraging note:

To the White House Press Corps

Keep up the good fight for truth, justice and the American way. Especially for the truth part.

Tom Hanks