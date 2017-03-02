Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

White House reporters are trashed with regularity by President Trump, but at least they can get a good cup of joe courtesy Tom Hanks.

Hanks, the star of "You've Got Mail," "Turner and Hooch," "Saving Private Ryan," "Castaway" and "Catch Me If You Can" on Thursday sent an espresso machine to the break room for the White House press corps:

The White House press corps is grateful for the new espresso machine from @tomhanks pic.twitter.com/cS87jx94p3 — Jordyn Phelps (@JordynPhelps) March 2, 2017

BREAKING: White House press corps receives brand-new espresso machine from @tomhanks. Come for the coffee... stay for his note. 👇 pic.twitter.com/cirbLKHEt0 — Peter Alexander (@PeterAlexander) March 2, 2017

Thanks @tomhanks-very kind of you to send a new espresso machine to the White House press corps. We appreciated the other ones-nice upgrade! pic.twitter.com/2Ne2c2Rd96 — Karen Travers (@karentravers) March 2, 2017

@tomhanks has donated another coffee maker to White House press corps break room, and ppl are lining up to have a cup and take a pic. pic.twitter.com/XQ4BV3nRbz — Eamon Javers (@EamonJavers) March 2, 2017

What are @whca policies, if any, on journalists accepting fancy gifts? Anyone can, or our favorite (liberal and media-friendly) actors good? https://t.co/ZU4uol91aT — Raju Narisetti (@raju) March 2, 2017

The machine, apparently the third Hanks has gifted to the press corps, came with an encouraging note: