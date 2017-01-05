Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Twitter just made it a little easier to determine which users have that little blue tick.

Beginning today, the social network is identifying verified users in additional places across its platform. This means tweets from verified accounts will be marked as such in Twitter's main timeline rather than exclusively on their individual pages.

Previously, users had to navigate to each profile to determine whether their tweets were verified or not.

A spokesperson from Twitter confirmed the update Wednesday evening.

Journalists will be among the largest beneficiaries of this tweak, given that they constitute about one-forth of Twitter's total verified user base. It will now be slightly easier for casual users to determine which information comes from trusted accounts and which do not.

It appears as if there's many more changes for Twitter in the works. Late last month, CEO Jack Dorsey said the social media company was considering a button that allowed users to edit tweets, among other things.