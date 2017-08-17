It seems like everyone is pivoting to video these days. But what are some best practices for news outlets that want to publish exclusively on social media?

A new study from the Reuters Institute for the Study of Journalism has the answers. The study, which was published Thursday afternoon, analyzes strategies for producing and distributing video on social media from eight British and Spanish newsrooms.

"All interviewees agree: there is no magic formula that will ensure a video’s success," Judith Argila wrote in the paper. "The main aim of this research was to help identify why sometimes video works for news distribution on off-platforms and sometimes it does not."

The study, titled "How to Create Video News that Rocks in Social Media," lists several key findings that double as advice for news organizations who are interested in publishing social videos. Here are seven important takeaways from the paper:

Texted short videos, defined as less than 4 minutes where text narration is used over a sequence of images, without a voice narration, is the most successful type of video in Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Testimonies with personal stories that reflect a social trend perform particularly well in Instagram, while raw video associated with breaking news is more popular in Twitter.

YouTube is the place for a more television-style experience, succeeding with long-form pieces, such as documentaries and series. Video news is 16:9, played with sound, and does not require special graphic elements.

Minorities and pleasures matter in social. The most successful videos are those covering stories about social groups under special pressure (kids, women, ill people, racial minorities, LGTB) and lifestyle (music, food, celebrities, fashion).

Platforms have thematic territories. Certain topics perform better in some platforms than in others: Health & Education in Facebook, Art & Culture in Instagram, Politics in Twitter, Business in YouTube.

Emotions lead to virality. Outlets consider that video news items that create inspiration, indignation or humour are the key trigger to sharing.

Take advantage of the three daily peaks and skip the weekend. Commuting, lunch and prime time are the hours with higher social exposure for video news, as well as Mondays and Thursdays.

While Argila concluded that videos with short text have become "the predominant format for news distribution," there are still some limitations to the research. Views are still the primary method of measuring a video's success — despite doubts about what constitutes a "view" on platforms with autoplay. Argila also only sampled successful videos, not unsuccessful ones, of only eight news organizations.

Despite the limitations, it's clear from the study that video is here to stay. And it won't edge out traditional text-based reporting anytime soon.

"This research has showcased a wide range of video news becoming successful in social media platforms," Argila said in the paper. "However, there are indications that despite more video offerings or connectivity improvements, video news will not kill the text star — rather, the two will coexist."

Here's the full report.