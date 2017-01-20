Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Washington Post reporter Dalton Bennett thrown to the ground by riot police. pic.twitter.com/4I442QhEqM — Alex Emmons (@AlexanderEmmons) January 20, 2017

Dalton Bennett, a political video reporter at The Washington Post, was thrown to the ground by police today while covering the protests against President Donald Trump in Washington, D.C.

According to reporter Alex Emmons, who's covering the protests for The Intercept, Bennett was trying to record anti-Trump protesters downtown when he was thrown down by riot police.'

Damage to businesses up & down I st. pic.twitter.com/KLucvivMDX — Alex Emmons (@AlexanderEmmons) January 20, 2017

Windows broken, flare thrown into unoccupied limo at the anti-capitalist, anti fascist March in DC. pic.twitter.com/BJ0iVl3H5d — Alex Emmons (@AlexanderEmmons) January 20, 2017

The protesters, who call themselves the "Anti-Capitalist, Anti-Fascist Bloc," have upended trash cans and smashed cars, Emmons reported.