By Benjamin Mullin • May 4, 2017

Are you an excellent visual storyteller? Can you file camera-ready copy? Most importantly, are you passionate about the business and craft of journalism?

If you answered "yes" to those questions, we have a great opportunity for you.

After two years, Poynter is reopening its Naughton Fellowship, a one-year position allowing the recipient to create journalism about journalism alongside our team of media reporters in St. Petersburg, Florida. The fellowship, which is named after former Poynter president and New York Times correspondent Jim Naughton, has been retooled this year to focus on visual journalism.

If chosen for the position, you'll work with our team to figure out how Poynter journalism should look on Poynter.org and off-platform channels like YouTube, Facebook, Snapchat, Instagram and Twitter. You'll also pitch in on reporting and writing from time to time and help us think up fresh angles on the journalism news of the day.

Interested? Send your resume and a brief memo (between 500 and 1,000 words) describing how Poynter should represent its journalism visually and on various platforms to hiring5@poynter.org by May 31. The position pays $15 to $17 per hour, and applicants should be willing to relocate to St. Petersburg, Florida. Poynter is an Equal Opportunity Employer.