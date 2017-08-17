Largest funders of The Poynter Institute

The Poynter Institute receives broad support from a variety of sources. Here is a list of our funders, including all foundations, corporations, partners and individuals that gave the Poynter Institute more than $50,000 in 2017.
Funders
Blue Cross Blue Shield Association
Charles Koch Foundation
Craig Newmark Foundation
Foundation for Advancing Alcohol Responsibility
Google News Lab
John S. and James L. Knight Foundation
McClatchy Foundation
National Endowment for Democracy
Omidyar Network
Open Society Foundations
Peter & Carmen Lucia Buck Foundation
Robert R. McCormick Foundation
These organizations are Poynter’s 10 largest custom training partners in 2017
American Society of Business Publication Editors
Community Newspaper Holdings, Inc.
Danmarks Medie-og Journalisthøjskole
Google, Inc.
Media24
National Public Radio
Pinellas County School District
Raliance
University of South Florida St. Petersburg
USA Today Network