Evaluating ideas you've brainstormed? Here are 6 questions to ask

Innovations can be analyzed so you can evaluate whether they will work at your organization. Here are some questions to ask when you are in the first phase of innovation: gathering ideas.

Have you established realistic goals for this idea?

Even if this idea had a positive outcome elsewhere, will it work at your organization?

Is there a downside to just skipping this innovative idea?

Are the benefits of the innovation sufficient to justify implementing the innovation?

Is this innovation necessary because of the introduction of a new technology?

Do you have the ability to take the ideas of others and adapt them?

Taken from Innovation at Work: Helping New Ideas Succeed, a self-directed course by Mark Briggs at Poynter NewsU.

Take the full course

Have you missed a Coffee Break Course? Here's our complete lineup. Or follow along on Twitter at #coffeebreakcourse.