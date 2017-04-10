Here are the winners of the 2017 Pulitzer Prizes
Winners of the 2017 Pulitzer Prizes were announced Monday. The annual prizes, which mark the best in journalism from the year, have evolved over time to include digital and magazine journalism.
The story has been updated.
Public Service:
The New York Daily News and ProPublica
"For uncovering, primarily through the work of reporter Sarah Ryley, widespread abuse of eviction rules by the police to oust hundreds of people, most of them poor minorities."
Finalists – Chicago Tribune
Houston Chronicle
Breaking News Reporting:
East Bay Times
"For relentless coverage of the “Ghost Ship” fire, which killed 36 people at a warehouse party, and for reporting after the tragedy that exposed the city’s failure to take actions that might have prevented it."
Finalists – The Dallas Morning News Staff
The Orlando Sentinel Staff
Investigative Reporting:
Eric Eyre, Charleston Gazette-Mail
"For courageous reporting, performed in the face of powerful opposition, to expose the flood of opioids flowing into depressed West Virginia counties with the highest overdose death rates in the country."
Finalists – Michael J. Berens and Patricia Callahan of Chicago Tribune
Steve Reilly of USA Today Network, Tyson's Corner, Virginia
Local Reporting:
Salt Lake Tribune Staff
"For a string of vivid reports revealing the perverse, punitive and cruel treatment given to sexual assault victims at Brigham Young University, one of Utah’s most powerful institutions."
Finalists – Jenna Russell, Maria Cramer, Michael Rezendes, Todd Wallack and Scott Helman of The Boston Globe
Michael Schwirtz, Michael Winerip and Robert Gebeloff of The New York Times
National Reporting:
David Fahrenthold, The Washington Post
"For persistent reporting that created a model for transparent journalism in political campaign coverage while casting doubt on Donald Trump’s assertions of generosity toward charities."
Finalists – Renee Dudley, Steve Stecklow, Alexandra Harney and other members of the Reuters Staff
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution Staff
International Reporting:
The New York Times
"For agenda-setting reporting on Vladimir Putin’s efforts to project Russia’s power abroad, revealing techniques that included assassination, online harassment and the planting of incriminating evidence on opponents."
Finalists – Chris Hamby of BuzzFeed News, New York, NY
International Consortium of Investigative Journalists, McClatchy and the Miami Herald
The Wall Street Journal Staff
Feature Writing:
C.J. Chivers, The New York Times
"For showing, through an artful accumulation of fact and detail, that a Marine’s postwar descent into violence reflected neither the actions of a simple criminal nor a stereotypical case of PTSD."
Finalists – Adam Entous and Devlin Barrett of The Wall Street Journal
Eli Saslow of The Washington Post
Explanatory Reporting:
International Consortium of Investigative Journalists, McClatchy and the Miami Herald
"For the Panama Papers, a series of stories using a collaboration of more than 300 reporters on six continents to expose the hidden infrastructure and global scale of offshore tax havens. (Moved by the Board from the International Reporting category, where it was entered.)"
Finalists – Joan Garrett McClane and Joy Lukachick Smith of Chattanooga Times Free Press
Julia Angwin, Jeff Larson, Surya Mattu, Lauren Kirchner and Terry Parris Jr. of ProPublica
Staff of National Geographic, Washington, D.C.
Commentary:
Peggy Noonan, Wall Street Journal
"For rising to the moment with beautifully rendered columns that connected readers to the shared virtues of Americans during one of the nation’s most divisive political campaigns."
Finalists – Dahleen Glanton of Chicago Tribune
Trudy Rubin of Philadelphia Media Network
Criticism:
Hilton Als of The New Yorker
"For bold and original reviews that strove to put stage dramas within a real-world cultural context, particularly the shifting landscape of gender, sexuality and race."
Finalists – Laura Reiley of Tampa Bay Times
Ty Burr of The Boston Globe
Editorial Writing:
Art Cullen of The Storm Lake Times
"For editorials fueled by tenacious reporting, impressive expertise and engaging writing that successfully challenged powerful corporate agricultural interests in Iowa."
Finalists – Fred Hiatt of The Washington Post
Joe Holley of Houston Chronicle
Editorial Cartooning:
Jim Morin of Miami Herald
"For editorial cartoons that delivered sharp perspectives through flawless artistry, biting prose and crisp wit."
Finalists – Jen Sorensen, freelance cartoonist
Steve Sack of Star Tribune, Minneapolis
Breaking News Photography:
Daniel Berehulak, freelance photographer
"For powerful storytelling through images published in The New York Times showing the callous disregard for human life in the Philippines brought about by a government assault on drug dealers and users. (Moved into this category from Feature Photography by the nominating jury.)"
Finalists – Jonathan Bachman, freelance photographer
Photography Staff of the Associated Press
Feature Photography:
E. Jason Wambsgans of Chicago Tribune
"For a superb portrayal of a 10-year-old boy and his mother striving to put the boy’s life back together after he survived a shooting in Chicago."
Finalists – Jake May of The Flint Journal, Flint, Michigan
Katie Falkenberg of Los Angeles Times
Related Training: Pulitzer Prize-Winning Writers: Secrets of Their Craft,
Summit on Reporting and Editing,
How to Do Award-Winning Journalism: Lessons From Pulitzer Winners