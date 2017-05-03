Journalists fight back against massive phishing attack

Don't open that email.

Journalists and others on Wednesday were ensnared in what appears to be a widespread phishing attack from the address "hhhhhhhhhhhhhhhh@mailinator.com," while others took to Twitter to warn others:

https://twitter.com/carlfranzen/status/859851465015406592

https://twitter.com/zeynep/status/859849060995530753

https://twitter.com/DavidClinchNews/status/859850932238135296

https://twitter.com/RosieGray/status/859850396788981760

https://twitter.com/zachlatta/status/859843151757955072

I was sent the Mailinator email twice in less than an hour, from two sources on the media beat, which means journalists have already fallen prey to the scam.

To avoid having your account compromised, don't click on the email, obviously. If you have clicked it, here's what to do, per Hack Club founder Zach Latta.

https://twitter.com/zachlatta/status/859848894712135680

A representative from Gmail said the company is investigating the attack.

https://twitter.com/gmail/status/859853514612379650