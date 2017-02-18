Journalists react to being called 'the enemy of the American people'

President Donald Trump took his press-bashing to a new level on Friday when he called journalists from The New York Times, ABC, CBS, CNN and NBC "the enemy of the American people."

https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/832708293516632065

The comment touched off a series of rebukes from journalists and public figures who defended the role of a free press in American society using the hashtag "#nottheenemy."

https://twitter.com/BraddJaffy/status/832796352211935233

https://twitter.com/KathleenFOX5/status/833057818714386432

https://twitter.com/lizzieohreally/status/832996143722164224

https://twitter.com/RepMcGovern/status/832938981708939264

https://twitter.com/RepMcGovern/status/832940771422662657

https://twitter.com/RepMcGovern/status/832953626456887298

https://twitter.com/IbnLarry/status/833053555779104768

https://twitter.com/eriqgardner/status/833052905762611200

https://twitter.com/billlascher/status/833048955499843584

https://twitter.com/gretchenpeters/status/833043424697778177

https://twitter.com/ava/status/833041000595492864

https://twitter.com/ToddJClausen/status/833039170486538241

https://twitter.com/DavidLeePreston/status/833034838185619456

https://twitter.com/NC5PhilWilliams/status/832789035668033538

https://twitter.com/JamesMartinSJ/status/833025918767595523

https://twitter.com/jk_rowling/status/833005199803441152

https://twitter.com/NPRinskeep/status/832731344316674052

https://twitter.com/AlchemistYoga/status/832846325398044672

https://twitter.com/WhiteRoseGen/status/832843979825758208

https://twitter.com/LMSCKQ/status/832798584361754624

https://twitter.com/NC5PhilWilliams/status/832790014539026432

https://twitter.com/NC5PhilWilliams/status/832791931780472832

https://twitter.com/Mom101/status/832721016476557314

https://twitter.com/Mom101/status/832721393858981888

https://twitter.com/dabeard/status/832781115693764608

https://twitter.com/ron_fournier/status/832905629585068032

https://twitter.com/techofmeaning/status/832928149658857472

https://twitter.com/MikeLevinCA/status/832929757851328513

https://twitter.com/leahalexis/status/832770586074107904

Mike Wilson, the editor of the Dallas Morning News, wrote a column that described the lives of the journalists — dubbed "enemies of the people" — that work in his newsroom: