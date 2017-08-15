Last month, Baltimore City Paper said it was closing. Now, a nonprofit is working to restore the city's alternative media

First, Marc Steiner announced that his popular radio news show was going off the air in late July. Then, the Baltimore City Paper announced it will close its doors later this year.

Now, a nonprofit journalism institute is trying to fill the hole left by both outlets — and restore the city's alternative media.

A new, Baltimore-based affiliate of the Boston Institute for Nonprofit Journalism (BINJ) launched a crowdfunding effort on IndieGoGo Friday with the goal of raising $25,000 over the next month to support local community journalism projects. As of publication, it had raised more than $3,000 from 44 backers.

"Baltimore is facing a crisis of journalism," reads a letter published on the IndieGoGo page. "Because no one can make enough money distributing the news they report, no one has enough money to report the news we need."

BINJ, a "guerrilla newsroom that funds stories, pays journalists and partners with independent media outlets to distribute the work," was launched in June 2015 with the goal of supporting the kind of community journalism that has been eroded by the continued demolition of the print advertising business. The organization regularly raises money to support independent journalism around Boston and, according to its Medium page, has published more than 40 features and 200 columns.

"BINJ addresses this problem by raising money to pay freelance journalists to investigate issues and institutions affecting the city and distributing the stories to already-existing independent outlets — at first, one story at a time and eventually, we hope, by funding entire beats and reporters," Friday's letter reads.

Baynard Woods, editorial director of the Baltimore affiliate of BINJ — which was founded Friday — told Poynter the crowdfunding effort is an outgrowth of the organization's work in Boston, as well as a chance for Baltimoreans to support local journalism.

"Since the announcement several weeks ago that City Paper would close and The Marc Steiner Show was going off the air, we were trying to decide what to do next," said Woods, who is also an editor at large for the City Paper and a syndicated columnist. "Everyone was asking, 'How can we save these?' The answer was: 'Really, you can’t, unfortunately — they're doomed as they are.' But we may all together may be able to help journalism in the city."

He said while the Baltimore-based group isn't directly connected to BINJ, it "basically stole the model" from the nonprofit and borrowed its logos and promotional materials, all with the blessing of founder Chris Faraone. At the center of the organization's strategy is to eliminate competition among alternative publications, instead encouraging them to work together to publish important stories.

"The smaller players aren’t going to be competing — they'll be collaborating," Woods said. "The Baltimore Sun has great reporters who do great work, but they're increasingly understaffed for an increasing problem. There's so much to cover here."

"No one has enough resources, time and money to cover these things ... this is a way to try to fund those stories."

The Baltimore BINJ partner is looking to fund several projects with the money raised through IndieGoGo — including a partnership with Writers in Baltimore Schools, an organization that runs literacy support groups in public schools, and an in-depth look at White supremacy in city law enforcement. Woods, who is partnering with City Paper Editor-in-Chief Brandon Soderberg on the project, said the group is already able to support a project with the money it raised on Friday alone. And since none of the affiliate's part-time staff members are getting paid, all the cash will go to independent journalists, he said.

Ultimately, it doesn't matter how much money the crowdfunding effort raises, Woods said.

"Even if we were only able to fund this one project, then the journalism world in Baltimore is better," he said. "The point isn’t how much money we can raise."

The Center for Emerging Media, a media production company operated by Steiner, is the group's fiscal sponsor and acts as its financial agent, issuing checks and using its nonprofit status to ensure donations to the Baltimore BINJ partner are tax-deductible.

In the future, Woods said he thinks something will come along to replace the City Paper, whether that's a podcast, website, zine or something else. What's certain is that there's a need to organize alternative journalists in Baltimore.

"I do think we’re in a moment of crisis where we realize the way alternative media has functioned for the last several decades really is a relic now, and it really has to function in a different way in order to survive," Woods said. "I think this is the future for journalism in Baltimore."

Here's the entire letter published on the IndieGoGo page: