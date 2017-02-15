Layoffs hit Tronc's San Diego Union-Tribune

Seven journalists were laid off from the San Diego Union-Tribune on Tuesday, editor and publisher Jeff Light said in a memo to staffers.

"I feel badly about these difficult decisions," Light said. "Everyone we are saying goodbye to is a dedicated journalist and a valued colleague. Some have spent decades at the U-T."

"In an organization of our size, it is a small number," he continued. "But that does not lessen the sense of loss everyone in our newsroom will feel today."

Cuts have been an annual occurrence in each of the last three years. In August, six newsroom employees were laid off. In May 2015, the Union-Tribune laid off nine of the newsroom's employees, which then numbered about 170.

Here's Light's memo: