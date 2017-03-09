Mark Halperin and John Heilemann are writing a book about the 2016 election

After chronicling President Obama's 2008 electoral upset in "Game Change" and his 2012 re-election bid in "Double Down," the most famous political scribes in America are collaborating on a new book about the 2016 election.

The book, which has yet to be titled, will chronicle "Donald Trump’s dramatic and improbable victory over Hillary Clinton in the 2016 U.S. presidential election," according to a press release from Penguin, the book's publisher. HBO, which produced the film adaptation of "Game Change," has already acquired the rights to the forthcoming book.

During the campaign, Halperin and Heilemann we co-hosts of "All Due Respect," a political affairs show for Bloomberg Politics. They left Bloomberg Politics after the election in a reorganization that saw the cancellation of the show.