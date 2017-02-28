Business

News organizations hiccup as Amazon servers malfunction

By Benjamin Mullin ·

Several news organizations, including BuzzFeed, Mic and Business Insider, were affected by today's glitch with Amazon Web Services.

Amazon Web Services, one of the largest hosting providers in the world, is experiencing problems in its U.S. East region, which contains many of the servers that news organizations headquartered on the East Coast rely upon.

"We're working as quickly as possible to resolve some issues caused by Amazon Web Services' widespread outage," a spokesperson for BuzzFeed told Poynter.

Among the other publications affected: Vox, The Huffington Post and some belonging to Gizmodo Media Group.

As of this writing, many of the websites, including all of the ones listed above, appear to be working.

  • Profile picture for user bmullin

    Benjamin Mullin

    Benjamin Mullin is the managing editor of Poynter.org. He previously reported for Poynter as a staff writer, Google Journalism Fellow and Naughton Fellow, covering journalism innovation, business practices and ethics.

